'Titanic' director says 1912 maritime disaster is similar to Titan's tragic accident

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 3:08:30 AM IST (Updated)

Director James Cameron drew parallels between the sinking of the Titanic and the implosion of the submersible Titan near the Titanic wreckage. The US Coast Guard confirmed the tragic fate of the Titan's crew on Thursday, saying the vessel had imploded near the wreckage of the infamous ship.

Titanic director James Cameron drew parallels between the ill-fated Titanic, which sank after striking an iceberg in the North Atlantic in April 1912 — killing more than 1,500 people — and the submersible Titan, which imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, claiming the lives of all five crew members onboard.

Speaking to ABC News, Cameron said, “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field."
Cameron, who captured the 1912 maritime disaster in his Oscar-winning 1914 epic, is no stranger to deep-sea adventures — in 2012 he became the first human to reach Earth's deepest abyss, the Mariana Trench alone—and the only one to explore it in depth, in a deep-sea submersible. He even visited the wreckage of the Titanic in September 2001.
