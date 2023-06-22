Debris field discovered near Titanic as search for missing submersible continues

As the submersible remains missing, it remains uncertain whether the occupants managed to survive after the disappearance.

The United States Coast Guard announced on Thursday, June 22, that a debris field has been located near the wreckage of the Titanic. The discovery comes as part of the ongoing search for a missing submersible, which was carrying five individuals. This breakthrough brings renewed hope to the relentless search efforts.

The desperate search for the missing submersible reached a critical milestone on Thursday, surpassing the crucial 96-hour mark. This period marked the point at which the breathable air supply onboard the submersible could have potentially run out, presenting a dire situation for the five individuals onboard.

The rescue operation has been underway non-stop, with authorities exerting every effort to save the lives of those on board.

When the Titan submersible embarked on its mission to explore the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic, it was estimated to have a four-day supply of breathable air. However, experts have cautioned that this estimation was imprecise from the outset and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve the available air.

The discovery of the debris field near the Titanic offers a glimmer of hope in the midst of this harrowing situation. Search and rescue teams are intensifying their efforts to locate and retrieve the missing submersible, employing the latest underwater technology.

The Coast Guard, along with other agencies involved, are meticulously combing through the debris in the hopes of finding crucial clues about the fate of the submersible and the people aboard.