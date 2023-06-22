CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsDebris field discovered near Titanic as search for missing submersible continues

Debris field discovered near Titanic as search for missing submersible continues

Debris field discovered near Titanic as search for missing submersible continues
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 22, 2023 10:03:05 PM IST (Updated)

As the submersible remains missing, it remains uncertain whether the occupants managed to survive after the disappearance.

The United States Coast Guard announced on Thursday, June 22, that a debris field has been located near the wreckage of the Titanic. The discovery comes as part of the ongoing search for a missing submersible, which was carrying five individuals. This breakthrough brings renewed hope to the relentless search efforts.

The desperate search for the missing submersible reached a critical milestone on Thursday, surpassing the crucial 96-hour mark. This period marked the point at which the breathable air supply onboard the submersible could have potentially run out, presenting a dire situation for the five individuals onboard.
The rescue operation has been underway non-stop, with authorities exerting every effort to save the lives of those on board.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X