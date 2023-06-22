Debris field discovered near Titanic as search for missing submersible continues

As the submersible remains missing, it remains uncertain whether the occupants managed to survive after the disappearance.

The United States Coast Guard announced on Thursday, June 22, that a debris field has been located near the wreckage of the Titanic. The discovery comes as part of the ongoing search for a missing submersible, which was carrying five individuals. This breakthrough brings renewed hope to the relentless search efforts.

The desperate search for the missing submersible reached a critical milestone on Thursday, surpassing the crucial 96-hour mark. This period marked the point at which the breathable air supply onboard the submersible could have potentially run out, presenting a dire situation for the five individuals onboard.