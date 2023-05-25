Tipu Sultan’s sword fetches record Rs 143 crore at Bonhams auction in London

The sword is a masterwork with a beautiful inscription. It was created by skilled Mughal swordsmiths and was modelled on German blades that were brought to India in the 16th century.

The bedchamber sword of the 18th-century ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, shattered records by fetching a staggering £14 million, nearly Rs 143 crore on Tuesday, May 23, at Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art sale in London. The iconic artefact had a pre-sale estimated value of £1,500,000-2,000,000 (Rs 150-200 crore).

However, at the auction, the sword was sold for Rs 140 crore creating a new world record for the amount fetched by an Indian and Islamic artefact at any auction.

Oliver White, Bonhams’ Head of Islamic and Indian Art and the auctioneer expressed his admiration for the remarkable sword. “This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable,” said White.

Nima Sagharchi, Group Head of Islamic and Indian Art, expressed his delight with the outcome, saying, “The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance, and unrivalled craftsmanship. It was no surprise it was so hotly contested. We are delighted with the result.”

This sword has enormous historical importance and is undoubtedly the best and most significant weapon with a documented personal relationship to Tipu Sultan among the many weapons that were taken from his palace when Seringapatam fell on May 4, 1799. The sword is a masterwork with a beautiful inscription. The blade was created by skilled Mughal swordsmiths and was modelled on German blades that were brought to India in the 16th century.

The sword was given to Major General David Baird by the soldiers as a mark of appreciation for his bravery and leadership during the attack on Seringapatam. This action represented both Tipu Sultan's defeat in the conflict and their admiration for his bravery and conduct. Baird had led the soldiers on May 4, ultimately bringing an end to the month-long siege.

Tipu Sultan, who ruled the erstwhile state of Mysore in southern India from 1751 to 1799, was known as the "Tiger of Mysore" for his tenacious defence of his motherland. He confronted neighbouring states and passionately resisted the East India Company, earning a reputation for his inventive employment of rocket artillery. Significant administrative and financial reforms were also implemented under his reign, including the adoption of a new calendar and coinage system, which helped Mysore to become one of the most successful economic regions in pre-Independent India.