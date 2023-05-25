Tipu Sultan’s sword fetches record Rs 143 crore at Bonhams auction in London

The sword is a masterwork with a beautiful inscription. It was created by skilled Mughal swordsmiths and was modelled on German blades that were brought to India in the 16th century.

The bedchamber sword of the 18th-century ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, shattered records by fetching a staggering £14 million, nearly Rs 143 crore on Tuesday, May 23, at Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art sale in London. The iconic artefact had a pre-sale estimated value of £1,500,000-2,000,000 (Rs 150-200 crore).

However, at the auction, the sword was sold for Rs 140 crore creating a new world record for the amount fetched by an Indian and Islamic artefact at any auction.

Oliver White, Bonhams’ Head of Islamic and Indian Art and the auctioneer expressed his admiration for the remarkable sword. “This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable,” said White.