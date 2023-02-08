Tintin in America comic’s original drawing could sell for 2 million euros

The illustration, by the famous Belgian cartoonist, Hergé, is done in Indian ink, graphite, and corrective gouache. The drawing, which was used for the cover of the 1942 "full-page" edition and again for the 1946 colour edition, is still in use today on the cover of "Tintin in America."

Artcurial, a Paris-based auction house, will host "The World of Hergé, Tintin's Creator" tomorrow, featuring an original drawing by the famous Belgian cartoonist, Hergé, for the 1942 edition of "Tintin in America."

The illustration, done in Indian ink, graphite, and corrective gouache, is expected to fetch at least 2 million euros ($2.45 million), with the estimated range being 2.2 million euros to 3.2 million euros.

Eric Leroy, Artcurial's comic book expert, said the illustration was an "outstanding piece that has inspired many generations of readers."

Tintin first appeared in a cartoon strip in 1929 and went on to star in 24 books. Pieces of Hergé's Tintin artwork have regularly exceeded estimates at auction. In 2012, Artcurial sold the original drawing for the cover illustration of the 1932 edition of Tintin in America for a record 1,338,509 euros, and in 2021, an illustration for the cover of "Le Lotus Bleu" sold for 3.2 million euros, setting a new world record for the most expensive comic book artwork.

Hergé, whose real name was Georges Remi, died in 1983. Tintin remains one of the most beloved comic book characters of all time, captivating readers with its adventurous storylines and unique illustration style.

Tomorrow's auction is expected to attract comic book enthusiasts, Tintin fans, and art collectors from around the world. The original drawing by Hergé for the 1942 edition of "Tintin in America" is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Tintin history and is sure to create excitement in the art world.