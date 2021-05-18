Timeline: How Israel-Palestinian conflict escalated

At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in the airstrikes by Israel so far and over 1,400 people have been wounded in the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine, news agency AP reported quoting Gaza’s health ministry.

US President Joe Biden became the latest global leader calling for de-escalation and ceasefire. He spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 16 and expressed his support for a ceasefire. "The two leaders discussed progress in Israel's military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," said the White House.

European Union foreign ministers also held a meeting on May 18 to discuss how they can use the political clout of the 27-nation group to end the war-like escalation between Israel and Palestine. The EU member nations unanimously called for a ceasefire and a political solution to the latest conflict, according to news agency AP.

Here is a look at the recent developments over the last eight days of escalation between Israel and Palestine.

May 10: Hamas Fires Rockets

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad issued their ultimatum to Israel to remove its forces from the al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. The following night, Hamas launched its first barrage of rockets into Israel. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) responded by launching its own airstrikes on several targets in the Gaza strip.

May 11: Protests in Israel

The Israeli air force bombed a Gaza tower block, with the IDF claiming that at least 15 of the reported civilian casualties from the incident were Hamas members. The IDF that the building housed senior Hamas officials. Gaza’s ministry of health said 24 people were killed, including nine children.

Hamas responded by sending a volley of rockets towards Tel Aviv, a mostly liberal and secular coastal city of Israel.

By evening, the protests had devolved into riots and mob violence with several reported clashes between Israeli Arabs and Israeli Jews. The town of Lod witnessed the worst of the violence after an Arab man was killed at a protest. Emergency law was imposed after three synagogues and dozens of cars were burnt.

Israeli Border Police were called for reinforcement and dozens of arrests were made.

May 12: Coalition Talks Fail

Over 850 rockets are fired overnight from Gaza to Israel as many countries start sending diplomatic envoys to de-escalate the situation on the ground. The rocket strikes killed five Israelis and another Israeli soldier was killed by an anti-tank missile. At least 200 rockets fell within the boundaries of Gaza itself.

Meanwhile, coalition negotiations between two rivals of Benjamin Netanyahu fell apart due to the flare-up of violence.

May 13: Israel Intensifies Attack

Israel mobilised 9,000 of its reserve forces along the Gaza border as it threatened a full-scale invasion of the strip. A volley of rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel hit the mark and landed in the sea instead.

Israel launched twin attacks from ground and air on Gaza. Israel claimed that it had targeted a Hamas military intelligence building.

Tensions worsened in Lod and several other cities despite increased police presence. Several groups in different countries held protests condemning Israeli action against Palestinian civilians even as Qatari, Egyptian and the UN diplomats tried to negotiate a ceasefire.

May 14: Hamas Pays a Heavy Price

Israel air forces claimed that they dropped more than 450 bombs in 40 minutes using 80 tonnes of explosives targeting Hamas underground tunnels.

Hamas said 20 of its commanders were killed while IDF claimed that the number was higher and that most of Hamas’ rocket production capability was destroyed.

“I said we would extract a very heavy price from Hamas,” Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a videotaped statement.

Rockets from Syria were launched towards Israeli controlled Golan Heights but fell in uninhabited places.

Eleven protestors were killed in the West Bank when Palestinian protestors started flinging rocks after their evening prayers. Israeli forces responded with live ammunition and tear gas.

May 15: AP, Al Jazeera Offices Razed

The al-Jalaa building was levelled after being hit by four missiles by the IDF. The building housed offices of news organisations like Associated Press and Al Jazeera for over 15 years. The Israeli forces called the building owner to evacuate the building an hour before the strikes.

Just hours before the attack on the al-Jalaa building, an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza's Shati refugee camp killed 10 members of an extended family.

May 16: Pope Appeals for Peace

The IDF reported that 40 rockets had been fired from Gaza towards Ashkelon and Ashdod even as Israel stepped up its campaign of airstrikes against targets in Gaza.

Fifteen Palestinians were killed in early morning airstrikes, according to officials in Gaza.

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, denounced the violence and appealed for peace.

Rocket attacks continued through the day, hitting targets in Ashkelon, Ramat Gan and others.

May 17: Gaza COVID Centre Hit

US blocked a UN Security Council statement after a third unsuccessful meeting in the week.

Gaza’s ran out of fuel as its only COVID-19 testing centre was hit by an IDF airstrike. Rocket attacks continued unabated.