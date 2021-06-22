Time running out to secure $100 billion deal to fight climate change, UN warns

The UN has warned that time is running out to secure a deal that will work towards limiting the global rise in temperatures.

According to The Guardian report , Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, has said that countries have not managed to secure the landmark $100 billion deal to fight climate change.

The deal involved commitments from developed countries in order to help developing countries invest in green technologies.

“We’re still very far away from being fully confident of having a full success at COP26,” Guardian report quoted Espinosa as saying.

Former foreign minister of Mexico, Espinosa now spearheads the global efforts against climate change in the UN.

“Regarding finance, I’d have really hoped for a clearer signal on how and when we will be able to see the commitment to mobilise the $100 billion fulfilled,” she added.

The COP26, or the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is just months away, with the summit starting from October 31 in Glasgow. The climate change conference will be a crucial assessment stage as global leaders will look at the impact of the Paris Climate Agreement signed in 2015 at the COP21.

Climate change is already ramping up its global effects from more vicious and frequent natural disasters, spread of zoonotic viruses, melting ice caps at polar regions, rising sea levels, to the rapid disappearance of coral reefs.

The $100 billion commitment has been seen as essential in mobilising technical support in developing countries to reduce their carbon emissions and investing in green technology development.

While leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have made further commitments to reach the target before COP26, the commitments remain vague and imprecise.

“This is one condition to be able to have a good basis to have a successful Cop26,” the report quoted Espinosa as saying.

“It is essential. We cannot afford a lack of success. Cop26 should be able to give some sense of hope to the world.”