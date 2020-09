Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Actor Ayushman Khurrana, 82-year-old Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Professor of the University of Cambridge and Imperial College, London, Ravindra Gupta have been featured in Time Magazine's List of 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

They are the only Indians on the list along with famous personalities like Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Selena Gomez among others.

Here's a look at the five Indians who have made it on the List of 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi, was nominated by editor of TIME, Karl Vick. Writing about Modi, he said, "Though almost all of India’s Prime Ministers have come from the nearly 80% of the population that is Hindu, only Modi has governed as if no one else matters. First elected on a populist promise of empowerment, his Hindu-­nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party rejected not only elitism but also pluralism, specifically targeting India's Muslims."

After coming to power in 2014, Modi has been a recurring face on the list. He has appeared on it in 2014, 2015 and 2017 as well.

Although there is growing criticism over the BJP-led NDA government's policies, the recent being the Farm Bills, Modi remains the most popular leader in the country, according to a survey conducted by Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation.

Actor Ayushman Khurrana

Khurrana was nominated by actor Deepika Padukone, who is the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation for mental health. Remembering his debut role in the Bollywood flick Vicky Donor, she said, "Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes."

Khurrana has made a name for himself in the society, not only because of his talent and hard work, but because of the impact he has been able to create through his iconic characters.

Bilkis

The 82-year-old voice of marginalised India, Bilkis inspired hundreds of thousands of Indians, when the nation was protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh.

Bilkis became the face of the protests across the country. She became a symbol of peaceful resistance fighting for the fundamental right to live.

"When I first met Bilkis, she sat in the midst of a crowd, surrounded by young women who were protesting with placards displaying verses of revolution," said Rana Ayyub who nominated her.

At the time, the pliancy and resiliency of "Dadis of Shaheen Bagh" was crafted with words and captured in graffiti.

In the words of Ayyub, Bilkis deserves recognition so the world acknowledges the power of resistance against tyranny.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Pichai, who featured in the "Titans" segment of the list was nominated by Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

"Sundar Pichai's uniquely American story - emigrating from India as a young adult and working his way to becoming CEO of a $1 trillion corporation - represents the best of what we aspire for our society," Dimon said.

He added that the traits Pichai possess of analytical thinking, humbleness and inclusive leadership are some of the attributes the world could use a lot more in the current situation.

Professor Ravindra Gupta

Gupta has been working towards his research in functional HIV cure. In recognition of his work, he was appointed as Professor of Microbiology at the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease.