Tibetans in 26 countries cast votes for Dharamshala-based parliament-in-exile Updated : April 11, 2021 03:31 PM IST There are around 1.3 lakh Tibetans living in exile in India and across the globe. The Tibetan government-in-exile will elect its head on May 14. Pempa Tsering, the former chairman of the Tibetan parliament, is the front runner. Published : April 11, 2021 03:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply