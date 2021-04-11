  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Tibetans in 26 countries cast votes for Dharamshala-based parliament-in-exile

Updated : April 11, 2021 03:31 PM IST

There are around 1.3 lakh Tibetans living in exile in India and across the globe.
The Tibetan government-in-exile will elect its head on May 14.
Pempa Tsering, the former chairman of the Tibetan parliament, is the front runner.
Tibetans in 26 countries cast votes for Dharamshala-based parliament-in-exile
Published : April 11, 2021 03:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India's COVID-19 active cases breach 11-lakh mark for first time, record daily high of 1,52,879

India's COVID-19 active cases breach 11-lakh mark for first time, record daily high of 1,52,879

Mcap of four of 10 most valued companies jump over Rs 1.14 lakh crore

Mcap of four of 10 most valued companies jump over Rs 1.14 lakh crore

Ranchi-based start-up Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 crore seed fund

Ranchi-based start-up Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 crore seed fund

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement