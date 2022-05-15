Three children & 3 soldiers killed in suicide blast in Pakistan's North Waziristan

Three children and 3 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in a suicide blast on Sunday in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the Army said.

The incident occurred in the Miran Shah town, the Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The children were aged between 4 and 11 years, it said, adding that three soldiers also died in the incident. "Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about (the) suicide bomber and his handlers/facilitators," the ISPR added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack and expressed grief over the lives lost. In a statement, he offered his condolences to the families of the children.

"The killers of innocent children are the enemies of both Islam and humanity. We will not sit idle until this brutality is eradicated," he said, vowing to punish the facilitators of the attacker.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Prime Minister also said, "Blood of our soldiers and citizens is a debt on us that we will repay by eradicating terrorism from our country." Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the attack and offered her condolences.

According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said miscreants wanted to "destabilise law and order in the country". Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the blast. Last month, two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district during a gun battle with terrorists.

On April 23, three soldiers were killed in the Dewagar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district during an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border.