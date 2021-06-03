Three-child policy? We prefer one, say Chinese couples Updated : June 03, 2021 20:19:02 IST New policy not a win for reproductive rights, rather aimed at sustaining China's workforce Rising costs, workplace discrimination against pregnant women among deterrents Experts say incentives like tax sops, subsidies and universal childcare may help matters Published : June 03, 2021 08:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply