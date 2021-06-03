  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Three-child policy? We prefer one, say Chinese couples

Updated : June 03, 2021 20:19:02 IST

New policy not a win for reproductive rights, rather aimed at sustaining China's workforce
Rising costs, workplace discrimination against pregnant women among deterrents
Experts say incentives like tax sops, subsidies and universal childcare may help matters
Three-child policy? We prefer one, say Chinese couples
Published : June 03, 2021 08:19 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nitish favours reserving 1/3 seats in medical, engineering colleges for girls

Nitish favours reserving 1/3 seats in medical, engineering colleges for girls

Nestle India's 60% foods portfolio found 'unhealthy'; stock dips 1%

Nestle India's 60% foods portfolio found 'unhealthy'; stock dips 1%

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement