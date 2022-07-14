Three candidates in the fray to become next Sri Lankan PM. Who are they?

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is facing the ire after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives amid deepening tensions in the crisis-hit island nation. On Wednesday, Wickremesinghe took over as the acting President. Rajapaksa had said he would resign by Wednesday, but the Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament is yet to receive the resignation letter from the President.

To tackle the ongoing political crisis in the country, a meeting of the leaders of political parties of Sri Lanka was conducted where it was decided that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should also resign immediately. Wickremesinghe, whose whereabouts are unknown, declared a state of emergency within hours of the President’s departure “to deal with the situation in the country".

Earlier plans

On Monday, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, had said the country would elect a new president on July 20 after the President’s resignation on Wednesday. It was decided that the Parliament would reconvene on Friday and vote for the new president after five days. So far, the President hasn’t submitted his resignation to the Speaker.

Political party leaders had agreed that a new all-party government would be formed in accordance with the Constitution, Reuters had reported.

Who are in the fray?

There are three candidates in the fray to become the next President of Sri Lanka. One of them is Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently acting as the President. Wickremesinghe was chosen as the PM after Mahinda Rajapaksa quit and fled Colombo amid the financial crisis. Dullas Daham Kumara Alahapperuma, another candidate, is the choice of the governing alliance. Sajith Premadasa, the third candidate, is a former member of Wickremesinghe’s UNP. However, he now heads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) alliance.

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in May after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned.

Wickremesinghe, 72, has been prime minister five times since 1993 and has been equated with the nation’s economic ambitions and its collapse.

Wickremesinghe hails from a family whose roots go back to pre-independence Sri Lanka. A lawyer by profession, Wickremesinghe was first elected as the prime minister in 1993 after the assassination of the then President Ranasinghe Premadasa by Tamil separatists. His first stint as the prime minister lasted little more than a year. After being the leader of the opposition for some time, Wickremesinghe returned to power in 2000. In 2015, Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the PM in a coalition government that vowed to support independent investigations against corruption and human rights accusations against the Rajapaksa brothers. Wickremesinghe was removed from his post in 2018, but returned after Mahinda Rajapaksa’s term as the prime minister ended within 52 days.

Wickremesinghe’s reputation was impacted by the 2019 bombings targeting civilians, in which over 250 people were killed. The same year, Wickremesinghe was defeated in the election.

Who is Sajith Premadasa?

Sajith Premadasa is the son of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranasinghe Premadasa. Ranasinghe, who had served as the PM from 1978 to 1988 and as the President from 1989 to 1993, was killed by the LTTE on May 1, 1993. Sajith Premadasa started his political career as the leader of the United National Party from Hambantota and was elected as the MP for the first time in 2000. He was appointed as the deputy health minister in 2001. Sajith Premadasa has called for the abolition of the presidential form of government, advocating for inclusive politics. He is popular among the masses for his stand against racism and alienation of minorities. At present, he serves as the leader of the opposition and an MP from Colombo.

Who is Dullas Alahapperuma?

Dullas Daham Kumara Alahapperuma, former cabinet minister and MP from Matara district, is the popular choice of the governing alliance. Alahapperuma served as the information minister in the Mahinda Rajapaksa government and is assumed to be close to the Rajapaksa family.