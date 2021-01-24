  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
Politics

Thousands arrested at protests demanding Navalny's release

Updated : January 24, 2021 07:17 PM IST

Navalny’s wife Yulia was among those arrested.
The protests in scores of cities in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) highlighted how Navalny has built influence far beyond the political and cultural centres of Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Thousands arrested at protests demanding Navalny's release

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

Market-cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Market-cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement