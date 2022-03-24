This Ukrainian travel guide hosted online ‘tours’ while fleeing war-hit Ukraine

A travel guide, who made a living showing Kyiv's hidden gems through an online live streaming website before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is now streaming live tours to show the devastation the war has caused to her home.

On February 24, the day of the invasion, Olga Dudakova had an evening tour scheduled. She had to cancel the tour, Dudakova told Business Insider. She later decided to film a different live stream titled, ‘War in My Ukraine.’

The live stream provided an account of what was going on in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on the evening of the invasion. Her stream, which used to get 30-100 viewers on an average, got more than 1,800 views that day.

“It was unprepared, I didn’t have a plan. I just wanted to show my soul and the tragedy of the situation. This war is unjustified, and it’s unprovoked,” she said in an interview with CNBC.

She said the motive behind her first live stream was to show the world what is happening without any filters. "They just see the news, the statistics… But what I wanted to tell the audience is that we are people, we are here in Ukraine, and this is the disaster which is happening," she said.

Thousands of people, including Dudakova, have fled the country's capital. She left three days after the Russian invasion.

Dudakova had to spend two nights in a bomb shelter along with her three children before she left Kyiv. They decided to leave after a building close to her children’s school was hit by shelling.

After fleeing Kyiv, Dudakova stayed in her grandmother’s house in western Ukraine. This is where Dudakova held her second tour, ‘A Small Town to Hide from Bombing.’ During the live stream, she was stopped by police because speaking in English in public raises suspicions.

Now, even this small town is no longer safe, Dudakova told CNBC four days after she left Kyiv. She mentioned that the local authorities had advised citizens to gather enough food and water to last a month as the Russian army was approaching.

Despite the devastation in Ukraine, Dudakova said the people of the country are united. “Russia can occupy physically the space, the territory, but they can never defeat people and the spirit. What we are seeing now is the revival of the Ukrainian spirit,” she said.