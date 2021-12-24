This country celebrates Christmas for four months; the X-mas tree comes up in September itself

History, religion, commercialisation, and proclivity to celebrations have extended the Christmas festivities to four months in the Philippines, giving a new meaning to the term “holiday season”.

While a majority of the nations with a predominant Christian population celebrate Christmas for 12 days, Filipinos begin the festivities as early as September. In the Philippines, Christmas is celebrated throughout the 'ber' months, i.e September, October, November and December. In fact, the festivities go on till the first week of January.

However, it was not always like this. The span of Christmas time has expanded over the years. Here are a few major reasons that have prompted the Philippines to observe the festival for four months a year:

Who doesn't like extra celebrations

The primary reason behind the four-month festivity is the most obvious one -- Filipinos like to celebrate. People love the festive traditions of preparing food, gathering around a table, decorating the Christmas tree, singing, dancing, and being merry. The radio stations in the country start playing Christmas songs in September itself.

Robert Blancaflor, president of the Manila-based events design company Robert Blancaflor Group, told CNBC that the Christmas season highlights the best traits of the Filipino people -- hospitality, generosity, creativity, and dedication to family.

Return of the expats

A large number of people from the Philippines have migrated to other nations for work. An estimated 2.2 million Filipino citizens work abroad, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. A majority of these people return to their motherland to be with their families and therefore, the country gets into the celebration mode.

Besides, the expats also bring dollars to the country, leading to a surge in expenditure. According to data website Statista, overseas Filipino workers sent nearly $30 billion to the Philippines in 2020, which accounted for 10 percent of the country’s total gross domestic product.

This year, however, many Filipinos couldn't return to their country due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Strong faith

When Robert Langdon (played by Tom Hanks) in 'Angels & Demons' is asked if he believes in God, he answers -- faith is a gift I am yet to receive. Let's just say it's the opposite for Filipinos as most of them are religious people. People religiously attend Mass and follow the traditions encouraged by the Church. As a tradition, children go house-to-house singing Christmas carols in exchange for tupig, a type of sweet rice cake.

Another crucial factor that makes Christmas such a popular festival in the Philippines is its overwhelmingly large Christian population. According to the Stanford School of Medicine, around 92 percent of people in the Philippines are Christian and more than 80 percent of the total population (approximately 110 million) identifies itself as Roman Catholic — a figure greater than that of Italy.

A 2020 survey by the Philippines social research institution, Social Weather Stations, reveals that nearly 88 percent of Filipinos said they were very or moderately religious.

Commercialisation

The Philippines is getting urbanised gradually. Besides the country's biggest metro city Manila, shopping malls, restaurants, and other spots of leisure activities are mushrooming in other cities as well. These are very popular among the nation's youth.

Companies start launching sales and advertisement campaigns to prompt people to buy Christmas-themed merchandise and gifts for their loved ones. Retail stores put up Christmas lightings in September to draw more customers.

Resorts, hotels, parks, plazas, and other commercial establishments host a number of Christmas-themed events throughout the 'ber' months to drive business. Unlike a few Western nations where large-scale commercialisation of Christmas is now being criticised, Filipinos have largely embraced the trend.