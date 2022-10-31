Thief steals laptop, sends email to owner about important documents found on device

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The thief had looked through the laptop and found that it contained important documents. Out of a sense of morality, the thief attached the document in the mail and asked the user to let him know what other documents he would need so that the thief could return them.

Electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones are among our most important possessions now. It is not just because of their incredible usability, but because they often carry some of the most important details, documents and information we have. That’s why getting a laptop or smartphone stolen can become a nightmare.

But one Twitter user had mixed emotions after his laptop was stolen. After his laptop was stolen one night, the next day he received an email from the thief using his own email. The thief had looked through the laptop and found that it contained important documents. Out of a sense of morality, the thief attached the document in the mail and asked the user to let him know what other documents he would need so that the thief could return them.

ALSO READ:

“They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now,” the user wrote with the screenshot of the email.

“I see that you were busy with a research proposal, I have attached it and if there are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12:00 since I have found a customer,” the thief wrote in the email using the victim’s own account, which probably was logged into the laptop. The thief explained that he was struggling at the moment and needed the money, so that’s why he stole the laptop to sell for money.

“Once again ngiyacolisa bro,” the thief said. Ngiyacolisa is a term for saying ‘I am sorry’ in the Swazi or siSwati language that is spoken in Eswatini and South Africa by the Swazi people.

The tweet went viral with many users commending the thief’s actions.

Other users suggested the victim make an offer to buy the laptop back from him in order to get the device back and to help out the thief.

The user took the advice to heart and set up a meeting with the thief. He offered the thief a ransom of R4000 (Rs 18,000) which the thief countered with R5000 (Rs 22,000).

“As advised by the comments that I should try to buy the laptop back from the person, I managed to convince them. We meeting up today around 12:00,” the user said. Hopefully, the meeting came to a peaceful conclusion.

CNBCTV18.com could not verify the tweets.