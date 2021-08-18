‘They tore my clothes... tossed me up,’ says Pakistani TikToker; here’s what we know about Lahore mob attack

More than 400 unidentified people have been booked in Lahore for harassing and molesting a TikToker on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day. The police are scanning the footage of the attack and the suspects will be arrested soon, an officer assured.

The incident took place at Azadi Chowk near Minar-i-Pakistan. Videos of the incident went viral on Pakistani social media platforms, with many calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take action.

In disturbing footage, hundreds of men can be seen attacking the woman, tearing her clothes, dragging her and even tossing her in the air. The woman’s companions were also beaten up and harassed by the mob.

“We were shooting the clip when a good number of youngsters started teasing me. They were joined by more and more. Seeing the suspects harassing me, the security guard of the Minar-i-Pakistan Park opened the central gate to let me enter to take shelter. When I crossed the gate and entered the park, the suspects came after me. They tore my clothes and molested me. They dragged and tossed me up in the air for fun. They also beat my team members, and used abusive language," the women said in her complaint to the police.

"The crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," the FIR added.

The mob also snatched the TikToker’s mobile phone, PKR 1,50,000 (Rs 15,000) in cash and jewellery, according to the FIR.

A senior official in the Punjab Police told PTI that “the police approached the girl on the order of the high-ups and persuaded her to register FIR.” Lahore DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani directed the superintendent of police (SP) to take "immediate legal action" against the violent mob.

Reports on social media suggest that the woman was carrying the flags of both Pakistan and India for a video on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day. The crowd was reportedly enraged by this and launched an assault. The police have not confirmed such reports.