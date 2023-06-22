These lawmakers to boycott PM Modi’s address at joint session of Congress

About 75 members of the US Congress have also urged President Joe Biden in a letter to raise the issue of growing religious intolerance in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the United States Congress, three Democrats have announced that they will boycott the joint session on Thursday. The Congresswomen have alleged that the ‘Modi government has repressed religious minorities’ in the country, thus to stand in solidarity with the minorities, they will be boycotting PM Modi’s speech.

Additionally, about 75 members of the US Congress have urged in a letter to President Joe Biden to raise the issue of growing religious intolerance in India with PM Modi.

US lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to announce that they will not be attending PM Modi’s address.

About 18 US Senators and 57 members of the House of Representatives, from the ruling Democratic Party, wrote a letter to President Biden, drawing his attention to credible reports reflecting “troubling signs” of growing religious intolerance in India, according to reports.

“We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy,” the letter read, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The lawmakers also mentioned that friends like India and the US should discuss differences in an honest and forthright way.

US Senator and former Presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders also echoed the sentiments of the lawmakers and wrote that President Biden should raise the issue of the Modi government's crackdown on the press and civil society.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted, “I will be boycotting Prime Minister Modi's address to Congress tomorrow, and I encourage my colleagues who stand for pluralism, tolerance, and freedom of the press to join me in doing the same.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is popularly known by her initials AOC, shared the images of her statement in which she wrote, “I will be boycotting Prime Minister Modi's address to Congress tomorrow, and I encourage my colleagues who stand for pluralism, tolerance, and freedom of the press to join me in doing the same.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Democratic representative, wrote, “It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists are unacceptable. I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress.”

PM Modi is currently on a three-day state visit to the United States where he will address a joint sitting of the US Congress, for the second becoming the first Indian to get the rare honour.