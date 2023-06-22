These lawmakers to boycott PM Modi’s address at joint session of Congress

By CNBCTV18.com

About 75 members of the US Congress have also urged President Joe Biden in a letter to raise the issue of growing religious intolerance in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the United States Congress, three Democrats have announced that they will boycott the joint session on Thursday. The Congresswomen have alleged that the ‘Modi government has repressed religious minorities’ in the country, thus to stand in solidarity with the minorities, they will be boycotting PM Modi’s speech.

Additionally, about 75 members of the US Congress have urged in a letter to President Joe Biden to raise the issue of growing religious intolerance in India with PM Modi. US lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to announce that they will not be attending PM Modi’s address.