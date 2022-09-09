These are the roles of a monarch in the United Kingdom

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Until her death, Queen Elizabeth received daily dispatches from the government in a red leather box, which contained documents that needed her signature and briefings about important meetings.

In the United Kingdom, the monarchy is the oldest form of government with the king or the queen as the head of state. As the British monarchy is a constitutional monarchy, it means that the monarch reigns, but does not rule. Making and passing legislation is done by the elected Parliament and the sovereign head is constitutionally obliged to follow the government’s advice. Although the sovereign does not have a political or executive role as their powers are symbolic and ceremonial, the monarch plays an important part in the life of the nation.

The primary functions of the monarch are to appoint the Prime Minister and other ministers, to open new sessions of Parliament; and to give royal assent to bills passed by Parliament, thereby making them laws.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in the UK, passed away at her Scottish estate Balmoral at the age of 96 on September 8, after reigning for 70 years. Her eldest son took the regnal name of Charles III and assumed charge as the king on Thursday.

She also met the Prime Minister once a week at Buckingham Palace to stay updated about government matters. There are no official records of these meetings which were completely private, BBC reported.

Here's a look at some of the parliamentary functions of the monarch of the United Kingdom

Appointing the government

The monarch meets the leader of the party that wins a general election at Buckingham Palace and invites them to form the government. Prior to the elections, the king or the queen will also formally dissolve a government.

Queen's Speech

A Parliamentary year begins with the State Opening ceremony, in which the head of state delivers a speech from the throne in the House of Lords. This year, Prince Charles delivered the Queen’s Speech on her behalf.

Royal Assent

Every piece of legislation passed by the Parliament has to be formally approved by the monarch to become law. The last time a monarch refused to give Royal Assent was in 1708.

Other functions

Apart from this, the king or queen holds regular meetings with members of the Privy Council. The monarch also hosts heads of state visiting the country and meets foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II also led the annual Remembrance event at the Cenotaph in London.

The monarch is also a Royal Patron or president of over 600 charities, professional bodies, military associations and public service organisations.

Head of the Commonwealth countries

The king or queen is also the head of the state for 14 Commonwealth countries around the world known as realms. These include Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand. Some other Commonwealth states have become republics.