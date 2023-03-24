There is little chance that China will get involved with Russia at military level, says former deputy NSA

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow for the first time since the Ukraine war to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pankaj Saran, Former Deputy NSA, speaking to CNBC-TV18 stated that the relationship between Xi and Putin goes back many years, and the bonhomie between the two leaders is typical of Russia-China meet.

Saran stated that despite Russia-China deals, there is little chance that China will get involved with Russia at a military level. There is an element of opportunism for Russia and China, but their relationship will grow in the long term.

He said, “There was an element of warning to China about not getting involved militarily into the conflict. I do not think China is going to get militarily involved in the conflict, because of many reasons. And insofar as the Russia-China Summit is concerned and the various deals that were signed, I think China's just being opportunistic. It is holding out a degree of comfort to Russia, in terms of bailing Russia out of its current position.”

One notable aspect of the meeting is Xi's solidarity with Putin. Both countries are under siege by the West, and China wants to project itself as a global statesman and peacemaker. In doing so, China hopes to demonstrate its influence over Russia to the West and be seen as helping wind down tensions between Russia and the West.

Saran said, “The Chinese intention is perhaps to come across as a global statesman, as a global peacemaker, and to project to the West, that it has some influence over Russia, and that it can actually help in winding down the tensions. Insofar as the chances of success are concerned, as you have pointed out, I don't think there are very good chances because of the Western suspicions over China.”

However, it is unlikely that the West will allow China the privilege of coming across as a global peacemaker.

