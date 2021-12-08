‘There are not enough people’: Elon Musk on the risk of declining birth rates 

Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk has stated that declining birth rates and population is one of the biggest risks to human civilization. The world’s richest man said that the reduction in the world’s population can have catastrophic effects on human civilization.

“There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people,” Musk said at a Wall Street Journal event on December 7.

Musk’s comments come at a time when many nations report declining fertility rates. The world’s two most populous nations, China and India, both reported fertility rates below 2.1. A fertility rate of 2.1 is the replacement rate, at which the population of a country neither increases nor decreases. A fertility rate of below 2.1 indicates that the population of the country would be on a decline, as not enough babies are born to replace those who are dying each year.

“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” Musk added. Musk stated that while many “good, smart people” believe that overpopulation is a risk that is not the case.

Risks of an unavoidable climate catastrophe, with very little actionable effort from corporations or governments to prevent it, has also increased eco-anxiety among the younger generation. The increased pessimism has also led to fewer people wanting to have children in the future as a result.

Morgan Stanley, the global financial services leader, in a note issued in July to investors highlighted that the “movement to not have children owing to fears over climate change is growing and impacting fertility rates quicker than any preceding trend in the field of fertility decline.”

Climate change itself leads to declining fertility rates as well through effects of pollution and increased temperature change.