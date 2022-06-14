Are the world's most populated countries the most polluted too?

Air pollution is one of the biggest health threats to Indians, reducing life expectancy by five years, a report published by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago said.

According to the report, air pollution is shortening the life expectancy of people in Delhi by almost 10 years. Delhi is reportedly the most polluted city in the world.

The report, which is based on the Air Quality Life Index, found India to be the second-most polluted country in the world, after Bangladesh, where life expectancy is reduced by 6.9 years in 2020 due to polluted air.

India's neighbours Pakistan and Nepal are also suffering due to air pollution, which is shortening lives of its citizens by 3.8 and 4.1 years, respectively.

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are also among the top 10 most populated countries in the world. Studies have tried to examine the relationship between population growth and pollution in terms of increased carbon dioxide emissions, impact on mortality and morbidity and labour productivity.

In 2013, a NASA study found a city’s pollution relates to the size of its population. Through its satellite observations, the space agency had confirmed that larger urban populations resulted in higher concentration of air pollution. However, 2021 data from IQ Air reveals that even countries with much less population size are witnessing increasing air pollution levels.

Here’s a look at some of the most polluted countries in the world and their population.

Bangladesh

According to IQ Air, which measures pollution in countries across the globe, Bangladesh had an annual average PM 2.5 concentration (μg/m³) of 76.9 in 2021 as compared to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) target of 0-10 µg/m³. The country’s population stands at 164,689,383.

Chad

In 2021, IQ Air found the annual average PM 2.5 concentration (μg/m³) in Chad at 75.9. The country has a population of 16,425,859.

Pakistan

According to United Nations Population Division estimates, Pakistan had the fifth highest population in the world at 220,892,340 in 2020. The same year annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³) in the country was 59, which increased to 66.8 in 2021, according to IQ Air.

Tajikistan

In 2021, air pollution level in Tajikistan stood at 59.4 μg/m³. The country has a population of 9,537,642.

India

India is the second most populated country in the world with 1,380,004,385 people, as of 2020. It ranks fifth among the most polluted countries with 51.9 and 58.1 μg/m³ air pollution in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Oman

Oman had a population of 5,106,626 in 2020. The same year, Oman recorded 44.4 1 μg/m³ air pollution,which increased to 53.9 in 2021.

Kyrgyzstan

With a population of 6,524,195, Kyrgyzstan had 43.5 μg/m³ air pollution in 2020 and it increased to 50.8 in 2021.

Bahrain

Bahrain has a population of 1,701,575 in 2020. However, its air pollution level the same year stood at 39.7, which rose to 49.8 the next year.

Iraq

Iraq’ population stood at 40,222,493 in 2020. However, it recorded 49.7 μg/m³ air pollution in 2021. The country’s air pollution levels in 2020 were not available.

Nepal

Nepal’s population and pollution stood at 29,136,808 and 39.2 in 2020. The following year, air pollution level rose to 46 μg/m³.