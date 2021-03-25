The secret network helping hundreds of Myanmar police flee to India Updated : March 25, 2021 01:05 PM IST Once in India, local activists and residents provide food and shelter in safe houses, the people said. More than 1,000 people fleeing violence in Myanmar have crossed into neighbouring India’s Mizoram state since late February. Several police personnel told Reuters they feared imprisonment if caught fleeing by Myanmar authorities. Published : March 25, 2021 01:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply