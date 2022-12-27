Denmark-based Saxo Bank’s annual report also predicted that the UK would rejoin the EU through an Unbrexit vote.

The end of the year is always accompanied by wishes, hopes and expectations for the next. But, sometimes predictions and expectations for the next year can take a bizarre turn. Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, took to the social media platform Twitter to share some of his own predictions for the coming year as 2022 comes to an end.

“On New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions. Many come up with futuristic hypotheses as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution,” Medvedev, the former President and Prime Minister of Russia, wrote.

Medvedev then went on to predict that oil price would go up to $150 a barrel, nearly double the current price of WTI crude, and gas prices would hit $5,000 per 1,000 cubic metres. He also predicted that the European Union and the Euro would collapse as the United Kingdom will rejoin the EU. Medvedev also predicted that Poland and Hungary would occupy western Ukraine while the Fourth Reich will be created encompassing Germany, Poland, Baltic States, Czechia, Slovakia and others.

He then stated that a war will break out between the newly created Fourth Reich and France.

“War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, and Poland repartitioned in the process. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland. Civil war will break out in the US, with California and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state,” Medvedev said.

While Medvedev’s predictions are certainly outlandish and mostly out of the realm of possibility, he’s not the only one making such bizarre predictions for the coming year.

Denmark-based Saxo Bank’s annual report also predicted that the UK would rejoin the EU through an Unbrexit vote. The annual report also predicted that meat consumption will be banned in order to combat climate change. Some of the other predictions in the report include the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron and the formation of a joint European military. But, the bank only gives each of these events a 5-10 percent chance of actually becoming true.

Some of the less outlandish predictions for the coming year include analysts expecting spot gold prices to increase to $4,000 as central banks continue to purchase the precious metal in face of inflation. Analysts at Standard Chartered Bank also predicted that Bitcoin, a supposed inflation hedge, will continue to drop down to just $5,000. More and more economists are predicting a recession in the US while tech experts predict that AI-based tools will dominate conversations more and more in 2023.