The Global Eye: Afghanistan faces Taliban threat as US troops pull out, experts discuss

Mini

After 20 years since 9/11, the United States is getting ready to pull out troops from Afghanistan. By September 11 this year, 2,500 US troops will be completely out of Afghanistan and nearly 7000 forces from mainly NATO countries along with Australia, New Zealand and Georgia are also planning to leave. Amar Sinha, former Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan and Anthony H. Cordesman, Who holds the Arleigh A. Burke Chair in Strategy at CSIS discussed this further.