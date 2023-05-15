Thailand election: Ex-envoy says military, conservatives may use judiciary to foil new govt formation

Anil Wadhwa, former Indian Ambassador to Thailand, also told CNBC-TV18 that there is some doubt on whether the Move Forward Party and Pheu Thai Party — two of the biggest winners on Sunday — can work together as 'they were unlikely to come together before the elections.'

The winds of change are blowing in Thailand, with the nine-year military rule following the 2014 coup, coming to an end. Opposition parties have emerged victorious in what is being termed as Thailand's most pivotal election in decades. The Move Forward Party, led by 42-year-old Peter Lim Jarad, has emerged on top and is looking to form an alliance with other progressive and like-minded parties.

Thailand's progressive and reformist Opposition parties have won the most number of seats in the general elections striking a body blow to pro-military parties which have ruled the South Asian state for close to a decade.