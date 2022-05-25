A teen gunman today killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas, adding to the ever-growing list of mass shootings in the US. The latest attack has increased the pressure on politicians to take strict measures to end gun violence in the US.

The suspected shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, is said to have carried a handgun and a rifle, CNBC reported. The suspect is said to have shot his grandmother, who was hospitalised in critical condition, before driving to the school, Texas DPS Lt. Chris OlivAarez said.

The shooting came within a fortnight of another teenager killing 10 African-Americans at a supermarket in New York. It also brought back horrific memories of the gun violence at school at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 in which 20 kids and six adults were killed.

Biden pushes for more control

US President Joe Biden has called for a renewed push for tighter America gun control laws to curb the violence. The mass shooting comes less than a year after legislators drastically expanded gun rights.

“We as a nation have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,” Biden said.

According to report by Pew Research Centre in 2021, a third of adults personally own a gun in the US.

Last year, the US President proposed new restrictions on firearm access in an effort to curb gun violence. In early 2021, legislators passed two bills to close loopholes in the gun background check system. Biden proposed to go further and pass a national ‘red flag’ law to incentivise states to pass ‘red flag’ laws of their own.

The US justice department also came out will rules in 2021 to reduce the number of guns being sold and also to make them easily traceable. The rules said retailers would have to run background checks on the buyer to ensure that guns are not being sold to felons. It said receivers or frames should be marked with a serial number so that they are easy to trace. Retailers and other federal firearms licensees have also been asked to retain records for as long as they are licensed.

Opposition

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene opposed the new gun control efforts, saying it was not necessary to restrict America’s gun ownership to bring down the violence.

“America is failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings,” Greene said on Twitter. “We don’t need more gun control. We need to return to God.”

Recent Texas laws

After the shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the “horrific tragedy” that happened in Uvalde “cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas”.

However, Abbott, himself an enthusiastic promoter of gun ownership, last year signed 22 pieces of legislation making it easier to buy, carry, and own guns in the state.

Under the gun laws, anyone of the age of 21 years or above can carry a handgun in most places in Texas without any permit or training. Although Texans still require a licence to carry guns in schools or colleges, the requirements vary.

Another law that came into effect in September 2021 allows those between the age of 18 and 21 years to keep a handgun if they fulfill other requirements of owning a firearm under emergency protection, Quartz reported.

Other states

Some states in the US have taken steps to regulate or ban the ownership of assault weapons. California does not allow citizens to own assault weapons except in limited cases. Other states with assault weapons ban are Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Washington DC, BBC reported. Minnesota and Virginia are among the states that regulate but do not ban assault weapons.