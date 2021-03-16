Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song Updated : March 16, 2021 02:01 PM IST The electric-car maker did not explain the reasons for the cryptic new titles. Musk also shared a new electronic music track about a non-fungible token, or NFT - a new type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain. Published : March 16, 2021 01:57 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply