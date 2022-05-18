Tesla Inc removed from S&P 500 ESG index on discrimination, autopilot concerns

S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index, citing issues including racial discrimination claims against the company and its handling of a government investigation after crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles.

The changes, effective May 2, were described in a May 17 blog post sent by a spokesman for the index provider on Wednesday.

Elon Musk later took to Twitter to call ESG a "scam" and said the international oil and gas company Exxon was rated top 10 best in the world for environment, social and governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn't make it to the list.

"Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list! ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors," he tweeted.

Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list! ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Also Read: