Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • world News>

  • Tesla Inc removed from S&P 500 ESG index on discrimination, autopilot concerns

Tesla Inc removed from S&P 500 ESG index on discrimination, autopilot concerns

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Published)
Mini

Elon Musk later took to Twitter to call ESG a "scam" and said that the S&P 500 rated international oil and gas company Exxon as top 10 best in the world for environment, social and governance (ESG), while Tesla didn't make it to the list. 

Tesla Inc removed from S&P 500 ESG index on discrimination, autopilot concerns
S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index, citing issues including racial discrimination claims against the company and its handling of a government investigation after crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles.
The changes, effective May 2, were described in a May 17 blog post sent by a spokesman for the index provider on Wednesday.
Elon Musk later took to Twitter to call ESG a "scam" and said the international oil and gas company Exxon was rated top 10 best in the world for environment, social and governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn't make it to the list.
"Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list! ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors," he tweeted.
Also Read:
Tags
Next Article

NATO chief hails 'historic moment' as Finland, Sweden apply

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More