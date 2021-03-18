  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things to know before the opening bell
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil falls a fifth day lower after US stockpile build
Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar in early trade
Home World

Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president and COVID-19 sceptic dies at 61

Updated : March 18, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Mangufuli decried lockdowns, was sceptical of COVID-19 drugs and suggested vaccines may be part of a foreign plot to steal Africa's wealth.
Magufuli had questioned coronavirus testing kits - which he said had returned positive results on a goat and pawpaw fruit.
On the economic front, he embarked on ambitious infrastructure projects in the hope of supercharging East Africa's third-largest economy. 
Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president and COVID-19 sceptic dies at 61
Published : March 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 4 times on Day 1; retail portion booked 16.75 times

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 4 times on Day 1; retail portion booked 16.75 times

Suryoday Small Finance Bank sees tepid response; issue subscribed 42% on Day 1

Suryoday Small Finance Bank sees tepid response; issue subscribed 42% on Day 1

Assam Assembly Elections: 16% candidates face criminal cases, 39% crorepatis in 1st phase, says ADR

Assam Assembly Elections: 16% candidates face criminal cases, 39% crorepatis in 1st phase, says ADR

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement