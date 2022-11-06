Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 15 people rescued

Tanzania plane crash: The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, "fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains", according to media reports.
A passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported. TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board the Precision Air plane or whether there were any fatalities.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
IST4 Min(s) Read
The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, "fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains", TBC reported. Video footage and images that circulated on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-coloured tail visible above the water line.
Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC added. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued.
"I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air's plane," she tweeted. "Let's be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us."
Bukoba Airport lies on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake. Precision Air is Tanzania's largest privately owned airline.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!