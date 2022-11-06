Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 15 people rescued

    Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 15 people rescued

    Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 15 people rescued
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    Tanzania plane crash: The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, "fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains", according to media reports.

    A passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported. TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board the Precision Air plane or whether there were any fatalities.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers to skip

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers to skip

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, "fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains", TBC reported. Video footage and images that circulated on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-coloured tail visible above the water line.
    Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC added. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued.
    "I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air's plane," she tweeted. "Let's be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us."
    Bukoba Airport lies on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake. Precision Air is Tanzania's largest privately owned airline.
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Plane crash

    Next Article

    Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng