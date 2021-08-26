Taliban takeover of Afghanistan benefits these countries the most

Almost two weeks have passed since the Taliban took over Afghanistan. As the truth sinks in and world leaders evaluate the developments, it is becoming increasingly clear that some countries stand to benefit from the transition of power.

A number of analysts believe that China, Pakistan and Iran will gain from Taliban regime.

With the Taliban returning to power, there will be a huge reduction in the US presence in the region, which gives many countries strategic and economic advantages.

Though the West are yet to recognise the Taliban government, regional powers like Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran have expressed their willingness to work with the new rulers.

China

Even before the Taliban took over the reins of Afghanistan, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi hosted Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin a few weeks earlier. China would like to consolidate its economic presence in the Asian heartland and profit from Afghanistan’s rich mineral resources.

State-owned Chinese firms have already invested in copper mining in the Logar province of Afghanistan, but mining is yet to begin there. Afghanistan is also strategic to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure project with Pakistan. Afghanistan can also open China’s road to Iran and Turkey without accessing the Pacific Ocean, where US holds sway. It may ask the Taliban to deny safe haven to insurgent groups like the Uighur fighters, an extremist group that has troubled China in Xinjiang.

Iran

For Iran, the Taliban coming to power means lesser presence of the US military in the region. The country resumed its oil exports to Afghanistan following a request from the Taliban. This bodes well for Iran, which faced an oil export ban by the US. Iran will look to cooperate with the Taliban to double its trade in the region.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s biggest gain from the Taliban takeover is that India will have lesser influence in the country, easing Pakistan’s security concern. Apart from gaining unrestricted access to trade routes to Central Asian countries, Pakistan will also look to bolster its bilateral trade ties with Taliban.

