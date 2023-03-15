Taliban officials attend virtual course at IIM-Kozhikode, raising eyebrows

The potential involvement of Afghan delegates, including Taliban officials, in the e-ITEC programme "Immersing with Indian Thoughts, An India Immersion Program for Cross Sectoral Foreign Delegates" has surprised many, given that India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime officially.

For the first time since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, 18 Afghan nationals, including Taliban officials, are participating in a four-day online course provided by the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K).

This course is conducted under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, which is run by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The potential involvement of Afghan delegates, including Taliban officials, in the e-ITEC programme "Immersing with Indian Thoughts, An India Immersion Program for Cross Sectoral Foreign Delegates" has surprised many, given that India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime officially.

A leaked internal memo from the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that the Indian Technical Mission in Kabul has informed them about an upcoming online training program. The memo also added that those fluent in English could enrol for the programme.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, IIM-K clarified that they do not play a part in candidate selection, nor do they possess any information regarding the political inclinations of the participants.

ITEC is a renowned capacity-building platform under the Ministry of External Affairs in the Government of India. "The e-ITEC programme is the latest which is being conducted online by this institute from March 14 -17, under the aegis of ministry of external affairs, with participants selected by the ministry," said IIM-K in a statement.

On the inaugural day of the event, a total of 20 participants from Afghanistan (18), Thailand (1), and Maldives (1) enthusiastically joined the proceedings from the comfort of their respective locations, via virtual means.