Taliban deny Al-Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan, reiterate 'no haven for terrorists' pledge

The Taliban has refuted the reports that claimed Islamic State and Al Qaeda militants were operating from Afghanistan's soil and said there was no such evidence.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reiterated that there would be no attacks on other countries from Afghanistan. "We do not see anyone in Afghanistan who has anything to do with Al Qaeda," he said.

The denial came after several warnings from the world leaders against Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for the terror groups.

Mujahid also denied ISIS presence in the country though he said it "invisibly carries out some cowardly attacks".

"The ISIS that exists in Iraq and Syria does not exist here. Still, some people who may be our own Afghans have adopted the ISIS mentality, which is a phenomenon that the people do not support," he said.

Al-Qaeda-Taliban ties

After the US troops left Kabul, Al Qaeda's senior leadership had released a congratulatory statement, hailing "Taliban's victory" in the war-ravaged country. But along with the congratulatory message, were calls for a renewed “jihad” in order to free other Islamic lands from oppression. Al-Qaeda in particular named Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen and other “Islamic lands.”

Some reports also stated that Al Qaeda had joined the Taliban in the group's offensive in the Panjshir valley.

According to a recent UN monitoring report, a significant part of the leadership of Al Qaida resides in the Afghanistan and Pakistan border region.

“Al-Qaida and like-minded militants continue to celebrate developments in Afghanistan as a victory for the Taliban and thus for global radicalism,” the report said.

The Taliban were ousted from power by US-led forces in 2001 for refusing to hand over Al Qaeda leaders responsible for the September 11 attacks to the US.

International pressure

Governments around the world have warned the Taliban not to repeat its harsh rule in 1990s, asking the outfit to put in place an inclusive political framework wedded to moderate policies.

As a result, Taliban spokespersons have been very careful to reiterate time and again that Afghanistan, under the group, would not be a base of operations for terrorist organisations.

However, The United States, the European Union and others have cast doubt on such assurances, saying formal recognition of the new government, and the resultant flow of economic aid, was contingent on the action.

The United Nations’ Human Rights Chief recently criticised the Taliban’s record since seizing power in Afghanistan, saying stated commitments did not match realities on the ground such as the status of women.