China's foreign ministry condemned the meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, calling it an "acts of collusion".

Taiwan's defence ministry alleged that one Chinese aircraft and three warships were detected around the self-ruled island on Thursday. The government's statement came as China strongly opposed the meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Chinese carrier, the Shandong, was spotted on Wednesday and was currently 200 nautical miles off Taiwan's east coast, Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters at parliament in Taipei.

"It is training, but the timing is quite sensitive, and what it is up to, we are still studying," Reuters quoted Chiu. He added aircraft had yet to be seen taking off from its deck.

Meanwhile, local media reported on Thursday morning that Chinese vessels were engaged in a joint patrol and inspection operation in the Taiwan Strait that will last three days.

However, there were no initial signs of extra military activity on Thursday morning on Pingtan island in southeastern China -- home to a People's Liberation Army base and known as the closest point on the mainland to Taiwan, AFP reported.

Taiwan said it was closely watching a Chinese aircraft carrier and threats to inspect ships in the Taiwan Strait.

Not the first time

China has been sailing its warships and aircraft carriers near Taiwan before and at similarly sensitive times.

In March of last year, the Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.

McCarthy meets Taiwan's president

McCarthy — the third highest ranking official in the US leadership hierarchy — and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers met Tsai on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The two leaders discussed how to speed up weapons deliveries to Taiwan.

VIDEO: US support shows 'we are not isolated, not alone'. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen thanks US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and members of the US Congress for their hospitality in Simi Valley, California pic.twitter.com/jLqZeAK5IQ— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 6, 2023

Washington and Taiwan don't share an official relationship, but the US is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself. Therefore, the country has stepped up interactions with Taipei in recent years amid Beijing intensifying its pressure on the island.

'Unprecedented challenges': China and Taiwan's response

On Thursday, China's foreign ministry called the meeting in California between Taiwan's leader and the US House Speaker "acts of collusion". China further emphasised it would defend its sovereignty and threatened a "resolute" response to the meeting.

"In response to the seriously erroneous collusion between the United States and Taiwan, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity; the Xinhua news agency quoted China.

A statement by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress on Thursday, carried by Xinhua, said McCarthy's actions had "seriously broken the commitment made by the United States to China on the Taiwan question."

Meanwhile, Tsai warned that Taiwan's democracy faces "unprecedented challenges". She said, "It is no secret that today the peace that we have maintained and the democracy which have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges."

China, Taiwan and 'One China' policy

China treats any dealings between US and Taiwanese officials as challenging its sovereignty.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and considers such foreign visits "a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués".

Taiwan and mainland China split during a civil war in 1949. But China claims the island as its territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it. Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 1979.

"There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," the Xi-Jinpinled nation had said earlier during Pelosi's visit last year.

Read more here The One China Policy refers to the strategic ambiguity used by the US to have formal diplomatic relations with China, or the People’s Republic of China (PRC), while still maintaining significant informal ties with Taiwan, officially the Republic of China.

The US acknowledges a “one-China” policy in which Beijing lays claim to Taiwan, but it does not endorse China’s claim to the island and remains Taiwan’s key provider of military and defense assistance.

Will US-China relations become more tense?

As relations between China and the US have been strained over the years, an official said McCarthy meeting Tsai "could lead to another serious confrontation in the China-US relationship."

The Taiwan president’s visit to America comes as China, the US and its allies are strengthening their military positions and readiness for any confrontation between the two sides, with Taiwan and its claim to sovereignty a main flashpoint.

China's Global Times quoted some experts as saying, "The meeting not only damaged China-US relations and undermined the existing political foundation, but also makes the situation in the Taiwan Straits more tense." They also termed the US' move "erroneous".

