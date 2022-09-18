    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Strong earthquake hits Taiwan with 50 aftershocks, tsunami warning issued

    Strong earthquake hits Taiwan with 50 aftershocks, tsunami warning issued

    Strong earthquake hits Taiwan with 50 aftershocks, tsunami warning issued
    Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3 feet) reaching several southern Japanese islands.

    A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the island’s weather bureau, sparking a tsunami warning.
    The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). The epicentre was near Guanshan township in Taitung County, a flat terrain and rice-growing area. It has a population of about 8,500 people.
    At least 50 aftershocks also hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast after the strong quake.
    Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3 feet) reaching several southern Japanese islands. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.
    The agency said the earliest waves could reach the Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Taitung, at 4:10 p.m. (0710 GMT) and subsequently three nearby islands.
    Taiwan media said a low-rise building housing a convenience store collapsed, while at least one train carriage was de-railed at a station on the east coast.
    It was unclear if there were any casualties.
    (With input from Agencies)
