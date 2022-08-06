    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Taiwan accuses China of simulating attack, Beijing halts cooperation with US on key issues over Pelosi visit

    Taiwan accuses China of simulating attack, Beijing halts cooperation with US on key issues over Pelosi visit

    Taiwan accuses China of simulating attack, Beijing halts cooperation with US on key issues over Pelosi visit
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China suspended dialogue and cooperation on multiple agreements, including on climate change

    A day after China said it was ending dialogue with the US on a host of critical issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military issues, in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, Taipei accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island.
    Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had sent ‘multiple’ warships and aircraft into the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.
    According to the ministry, Taiwan fired flares on Friday night as a warning to seven drones that were sighted over the Kinmen Islands along China’s eastern coast and other unidentified aircraft flying over Matsu Islands.
    “Possible simulated attack,” the ministry said.
    China has been conducting large-scale military drills following Pelosi’s brief visit to the self-ruled island claimed by China as its own. Pelosi’s visit infuriated Beijing which started unprecedented military drills, including firing ballistic missiles over the capital, Taipei, a move condemned by the US and other Western allies.
    ALSO READ: 
    China sanctions Nancy Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan; Japan calls Chinese missiles 'serious problem'
    The Chinese media has said the drills, which started this week, are part of war plan rehearsals. China is scheduled to continue the exercises until midday on Sunday, Reuters reported.
    Dialogue suspended
    Despite Chinese warnings, Pelosi visited Taiwan on Wednesday, becoming the highest-level US visitor in 25 years to the island
    Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to retake it by force, if necessary.
    Reacting furiously to Pelosi’s visit, China suspended dialogue and cooperation on multiple agreements, including on climate change.
    Last year, the two superpowers, who are also the world's two largest polluters, pledged to collaborate on accelerating climate action this decade. The two countries vowed to meet regularly to "address the climate crisis".
    Reacting to China’s decision, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the world required the two superpowers to continue to work together.
    "For the secretary-general, there is no way to solve the most pressing problems of all the world without an effective dialogue and cooperation between the two countries," AFP quoted Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, as saying.
    China's foreign ministry also announced its decision to suspend exchanges on countering cross-border crime and drug trafficking, a move termed by the US as ‘irresponsible’.
    Measures taken by China also include cancellation of future phone calls and meetings between the defence leaders of the two countries, for which future dates had not been announced, CNN reported.
    ALSO READ: Russia to quit the ISS by 2024 and build one of its own, says Roscosmos chief
    China has also cancelled the annual naval meetings under the China-US military maritime consultation mechanism.
    Sanctions on Pelosi
    China also imposed sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family in response to what the Chinese foreign ministry described as an “egregious provocation.”
    “In response to Pelosi’s egregious provocation, China decides to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People’s Republic of China,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
    The statement, however, did not provide specific details about the nature of the sanctions on the US House Speaker.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    chinaChina-US relationsclimate changeTaiwanUN Secretary General Antonio GuterresUS House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi

    Previous Article

    SBI Q1 net profit falls 6.7% at Rs 6,068.1 crore, misses Street estimates

    Next Article

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9: Schedule and match previews for India

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng