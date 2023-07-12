Turkey's lifting of its veto on Sweden's NATO membership, followed by Hungary's support, has paved the way for Sweden's formal accession to the military alliance. But what does this mean?

Turkey's surprise decision to lift its veto on Sweden's joining NATO has opened doors to the Nordic nation's membership in the military alliance. With Hungary following suit, a consensus was reached at the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. This move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks a significant achievement at the summit. But what do Sweden's NATO membership and Nordic integration entail?

Sweden's path to NATO membership

Sweden's formal application for NATO membership in May 2022, along with Finland, has paved the way for this significant step. The country joined NATO's Partnership for Peace programme in 1994 and has actively contributed to NATO missions. As a member of the European Union, Sweden has also worked closely with European NATO allies and contributed to the bloc's common security and defence policy.

Sweden, along with Finland, has undergone a significant shift in its traditional policy of military non-alignment. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022 played a crucial role in this shift. Sweden and Finland view their accession to NATO as a means to enhance their defence capabilities and strengthen NATO's posture against Russian aggression. Integrating these two nations on NATO's north flank will bolster defence plans to protect Ukraine-adjacent areas, extending from the Baltic Sea to the Alps.

Why did Turkey lift its veto?

For a few years now, Turkey's relationship with NATO has been nuanced and strained. Turkey's objections to Sweden's accession were ostensibly connected to its concerns over Sweden's policy towards the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. Turkey has accused Sweden of hosting Kurdish militants. NATO has acknowledged this as a legitimate security concern and Sweden has made concessions as part of its journey towards NATO.

The material driver of the agreement, however, may always have been a carrot being dangled by the US. American President Joe Biden now appears to be moving forward with plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Turkey — a deal that appears to have been unlocked by Erdogan's changed stance on Sweden . But it is often the case that a host of surrounding deals and suggestions of deals can help facilitate movement at NATO. Everyone, including Turkey, now seems able to sell the developments as a win to their constituents back home.

Implications of Sweden's NATO membership

Sweden joining NATO holds significant political, strategic, and defensive planning implications. Strategically, Sweden and Finland can now seamlessly collaborate with other NATO allies to plan for collective defence. This integration of strategic plans is particularly valuable given Finland's extensive border with Russia and Sweden's control of critical terrain like the Baltic Sea island of Gotland. The accession also facilitates increased strategic interoperability and coordination among NATO allies.

NATO allies will now engage in unprecedented cooperation and transparency regarding defence planning. Finland and Sweden will undergo bilateral and multilateral examinations as part of NATO's defence planning process, working with the alliance's international secretariat and all allies. Their defence investments will be scrutinized, while Finland has already experienced a significant increase in defence spending leading up to and following its NATO accession. Similar increases in defence investment are expected from Sweden, as alliance norms and peer pressure often drive such changes.

How does this affect Ukraine's membership?

While Sweden's accession to NATO is a significant development, it does not immediately impact Ukraine's membership aspirations. The ongoing war in Ukraine and its unpredictable outcome make it unlikely for NATO to offer Ukraine a membership action plan in the near future. The expansion of NATO to include Sweden, however, strengthens the alliance's position and demonstrates its commitment to collective defence in the face of Russian aggression.

