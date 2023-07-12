Turkey's lifting of its veto on Sweden's NATO membership, followed by Hungary's support, has paved the way for Sweden's formal accession to the military alliance. But what does this mean?

Turkey's surprise decision to lift its veto on Sweden's joining NATO has opened doors to the Nordic nation's membership in the military alliance. With Hungary following suit, a consensus was reached at the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. This move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks a significant achievement at the summit. But what do Sweden's NATO membership and Nordic integration entail?

Sweden's path to NATO membership

Sweden's formal application for NATO membership in May 2022, along with Finland, has paved the way for this significant step. The country joined NATO's Partnership for Peace programme in 1994 and has actively contributed to NATO missions. As a member of the European Union, Sweden has also worked closely with European NATO allies and contributed to the bloc's common security and defence policy.