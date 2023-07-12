CNBC TV18
Explained | Sweden joins NATO — What does this mean for Ukraine and the alliance?

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 4:59:08 PM IST (Published)

Turkey's lifting of its veto on Sweden's NATO membership, followed by Hungary's support, has paved the way for Sweden's formal accession to the military alliance. But what does this mean?

Turkey's surprise decision to lift its veto on Sweden's joining NATO has opened doors to the Nordic nation's membership in the military alliance. With Hungary following suit, a consensus was reached at the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. This move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks a significant achievement at the summit. But what do Sweden's NATO membership and Nordic integration entail?

Sweden's path to NATO membership
Sweden's formal application for NATO membership in May 2022, along with Finland, has paved the way for this significant step. The country joined NATO's Partnership for Peace programme in 1994 and has actively contributed to NATO missions. As a member of the European Union, Sweden has also worked closely with European NATO allies and contributed to the bloc's common security and defence policy.
Sweden, along with Finland, has undergone a significant shift in its traditional policy of military non-alignment. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022 played a crucial role in this shift. Sweden and Finland view their accession to NATO as a means to enhance their defence capabilities and strengthen NATO's posture against Russian aggression. Integrating these two nations on NATO's north flank will bolster defence plans to protect Ukraine-adjacent areas, extending from the Baltic Sea to the Alps.
