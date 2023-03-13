SVB Collapse: Axis Bank says it is engaging with affected startups to open dollar accounts at GIFT City branch

Axis Bank said companies across the B2B e-commerce marketplace, large online car marketplace, agro and food tech space have reached out to it to help move their funds to its GIFT City Branch, without naming these companies.

Axis Bank on Monday said it is actively engaging with Indian startups affected by the collapse of California-headquartered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to open new dollar accounts at its GIFT City branch.

“In the background of SVB collapse, we saw an opportunity to help the startups that could have been impacted by it. As a number of Indian start-ups and SaaS companies would have parked the money raised for their Indian business overseas, to bring into India as and when they need it for their business purpose. These start-ups typically park their funds with familiar Banks to which they have access. We are actively engaging with these startups to help them park their funds at the GIFT city branch of Axis Bank. It also opens doors for further business engagements with these entities in future,” Ganesh Sankaran, Group Executive & Head, Wholesale Banking Coverage Group at Axis Bank said in a statement.

"Axis Bank is one the leading banks at GIFT City, India's first IFSC, with a prominent presence across Corporate Banking, Treasury, Trade Finance, Capital Market and Retail business segments and has acceptance amongst the startup community. We actively engage with matured start-ups and Financial sponsors through dedicated pan India coverage teams, New Economy Group (NEG) and Financial Sponsor Group (FSG),” Sankaran said.

The bank said companies across the B2B e-commerce marketplace, large online car marketplace, agro and food tech space have reached out to it to help move their funds to its GIFT City Branch, without naming these companies.

“A few companies in the B2B e-commerce marketplace, large online car marketplace, Agri/food tech space have evinced interest in moving their funds to our GIFT City Branch. Many Financial sponsors have also connected with us with their portfolio companies who would be keen to explore our GIFT City proposition," Sankaran added.

ET reported earlier that Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the banks that were engaging with affected startups to open their dollar accounts at GIFT City branches.

Other Indian firms have also stepped up to help the affected companies. For instance, alternative funding platform Recur Club announced over the weekend that it would allocate $15 million in financing within 48 Hours, to fund payroll and immediate short-term expenses without diluting equity to all Indian Founders affected by the Silicon Valley Bank Crisis. Payments company RazorpayX also created a dedicated desk to help start-ups move funds from their US banks to India.

On March 8 SVB’s parent company, SVB Financial Group, announced it had sold $21 billion of securities from its portfolio at a loss of $1.8 billion and would sell $2.25 billion in new shares to shore up its finances. That spooked prominent venture capitalists such as Peter Thiel, who instructed clients to pull their money from the bank.

Just two days later, efforts to raise new equity or find a buyer were abandoned and SVB was put into receivership, sending chills through the banking industry.

After becoming the second-largest US bank collapse ever — behind only Washington Mutual during the global financial crisis in 2008 — SVB’s assets were put up for auction by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The auction was due to end Sunday. It is not yet known if there were any bidders.

(With Bloomberg Inputs)