Svante Paabo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The winner of 2022 Nobel Prize in medicine was announced at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday.

Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution." The winner was announced at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS:The 2022 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” pic.twitter.com/fGFYYnCO6J — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2022

Svante Paabo was born in Stockholm in 1955. He performed his prize winning at the University of Munich in Germany and at Max Planc Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig Germany. "From an early age, Paabo was fascinated by the ancient human history," a member of the Nobel Committee said

"This year's Nobel Prize concerns human evolution. Where do human beings come from? and how are we related to those before us?," the member said. The DNA technology offered a new way of addressing these intriguing questions.

She added that before Paabo's discovery, knowledge was derived mainly from paleontological and archeological findings. bones and artifact from extinct relatives were at multiple sites around the world.