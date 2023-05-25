Super Typhoon Mawar: Guam residents face power cuts as US island weathers category 4 storm

Super Typhoon Mawar: Nearly all the 52,000 homes and businesses in Guam lost power, except 1,000 of them, as per the Guam Power Authority. However, government officials reported there was not anything unusual in hospital emergency rooms, with only moderate damage such as fallen debris, downed power lines and flooding.

Guam, the western Pacific island in the US, weathered its most powerful cyclone in years on Thursday, without major damage, after Super Typhoon Mawar unleashed winds up to 150 mph as well as torrential rain on the island.

Wind speeds placed the super typhoon in Category 4, the second-strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale, and just short of Category 5.

In a video message, Guam's governor Lou Leon Guerrero, said, "I am so glad we are safe. We have weathered this storm, The worst has gone by."

However, she still warned people to stay indoors till the government declared it to be completely safe to step out. "It seems that roads are passable, but you should not be on the road," Guerrero said after touring the island, a US territory that is home to about 170,000 people, including around 10,000 US military personnel.

Prior to the super typhoon's landfall, she had compared it to 1962's Typhoon Karen, which had pretty much flattened the island. The eye of Super Typhoon Mawar tracked just north of Guam early Thursday, moving northwest at a sluggish 8 mph, delivering rainfall of up to 2 inches (5 cm) per hour overnight, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Images posted on social media showed ominous clouds drifting over beaches, rains lashing buildings and winds bending palm trees.

People in Guam take typhoons seriously and typically hunker down in reinforced concrete structures, said Landon Aydlett, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Guam.

After the storm passed, Guam's Office of Civil Defense issued a bulletin warning people that the highest stage of alert remained in effect.

"In addition to the tropical storm force winds, hazardous surf and seas remain. Remain out of the water due to life-threatening conditions," the bulletin said.

With inputs from Reuters