Super Typhoon Mawar: Guam residents face power cuts as US island weathers category 4 storm

Guam, the western Pacific island in the US, weathered its most powerful cyclone in years on Thursday, without major damage, after Super Typhoon Mawar unleashed winds up to 150 mph as well as torrential rain on the island.

Wind speeds placed the super typhoon in Category 4, the second-strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale, and just short of Category 5.

Nearly all the 52,000 homes and businesses in Guam lost power, except 1,000 of them, as per the Guam Power Authority. However, government officials reported there was nothing unusual in hospital emergency rooms, with only moderate damage such as fallen debris, downed power lines and flooding.