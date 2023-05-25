English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsSuper Typhoon Mawar: Guam residents face power cuts as US island weathers category 4 storm

Super Typhoon Mawar: Guam residents face power cuts as US island weathers category 4 storm

Super Typhoon Mawar: Guam residents face power cuts as US island weathers category 4 storm
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 11:45:00 AM IST (Updated)

Super Typhoon Mawar: Nearly all the 52,000 homes  and businesses in Guam lost power, except 1,000 of them, as per the Guam Power Authority. However, government officials reported there was not anything unusual in hospital emergency rooms, with only moderate damage such as fallen debris, downed power lines and flooding. 

Guam, the western Pacific island in the US, weathered its most powerful cyclone in years on Thursday, without major damage, after Super Typhoon Mawar unleashed winds up to 150 mph as well as torrential rain on the island.

Wind speeds placed the super typhoon in Category 4, the second-strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale, and just short of Category 5.
Nearly all the 52,000 homes and businesses in Guam lost power, except 1,000 of them, as per the Guam Power Authority. However, government officials reported there was nothing unusual in hospital emergency rooms, with only moderate damage such as fallen debris, downed power lines and flooding.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X