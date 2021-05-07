  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Sunder Pichai, Punit Renjen and Shantanu Narayen join steering committee of Global Task Force on Pandemic Response

Updated : May 07, 2021 07:46:43 IST

The names of the three Indian-American CEOs were added to the list of the steering committee on Thursday.
The three CEOs have been active in organising US companies’ response to the COVID-19 crisis in India.
Sunder Pichai, Punit Renjen and Shantanu Narayen join steering committee of Global Task Force on Pandemic Response
Published : May 07, 2021 07:33 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

IndiGrid raises Rs 1k crore via NCDs

IndiGrid raises Rs 1k crore via NCDs

ArcelorMittal reports best start to a year for a decade, higher than expected Q1 earnings

ArcelorMittal reports best start to a year for a decade, higher than expected Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement