Suez Canal traffic back to normalcy, stranded container vessel refloated: Leth Agencies

One of the busiest waterways in the world, the Suez Canal, has returned to normal operations after tugboats refloated a stranded vessel, according to a statement by Leth Agencies on Thursday. The vessel, M/V XIN HAI TONG 23, experienced an engine malfunction, causing it to run aground.
However, the canal authorities successfully managed to refloat the stranded ship after deploying tugboats.
Leth Agencies in a tweet said, "The Suez Canal Authority has successfully refloated M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 at 0740hrs (0440 GMT). The northbound convoy will enter at 0930hrs."
Earlier disruptions to at least two convoys of ships were reported by Leth Agencies after the vessel became grounded at around 4 am local time.
Around 12 percent of global trade passes through the Suez Canal, which is the most direct shipping route connecting Europe and Asia.
"M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 was grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs," Leth Agencies said in a tweet, adding it was "leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 06:00 hrs."
The Marine Traffic ship tracker and Refinitiv data showed the ship, which sails under the Hong Kong flag, as "not under command" near the southern end of the canal, positioned at an angle next to the canal's eastern side. The tracker showed three Egyptian tugboats surrounding the vessel.
According to Reuters, the ship in question had sailed from Duba port in Saudi Arabia and is owned by Xiang B12 HK International Ship Lease. Tosco Keymax International Ship Management is responsible for its management.
In the year 2021, an immense container vessel, Ever Given, became wedged across the Suez Canal, resulting in a six-day gridlock that obstructed marine traffic in both directions and created a disturbance in global trade.
Before this, in the previous year, tugboats had successfully repositioned an oil tanker that became briefly stranded in the canal due to a technical issue with its rudder. Additionally, minor setbacks occurred in March due to the malfunction of a container ship in the canal.
