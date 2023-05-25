English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsSuez Canal traffic back to normalcy, stranded container vessel refloated: Leth Agencies

Suez Canal traffic back to normalcy, stranded container vessel refloated: Leth Agencies

Suez Canal traffic back to normalcy, stranded container vessel refloated: Leth Agencies
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parakh Sinha  May 25, 2023 1:10:32 PM IST (Published)

Around 12 percent of global trade passes through the Suez Canal, which is the most direct shipping route connecting Europe and Asia

One of the busiest waterways in the world, the Suez Canal, has returned to normal operations after tugboats refloated a stranded vessel, according to a statement by Leth Agencies on Thursday. The vessel, M/V XIN HAI TONG 23, experienced an engine malfunction, causing it to run aground.

However, the canal authorities successfully managed to refloat the stranded ship after deploying tugboats.
Leth Agencies in a tweet said, "The Suez Canal Authority has successfully refloated M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 at 0740hrs (0440 GMT). The northbound convoy will enter at 0930hrs."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X