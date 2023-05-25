Suez Canal traffic back to normalcy, stranded container vessel refloated: Leth Agencies

Around 12 percent of global trade passes through the Suez Canal, which is the most direct shipping route connecting Europe and Asia

One of the busiest waterways in the world, the Suez Canal, has returned to normal operations after tugboats refloated a stranded vessel, according to a statement by Leth Agencies on Thursday. The vessel, M/V XIN HAI TONG 23, experienced an engine malfunction, causing it to run aground.

However, the canal authorities successfully managed to refloat the stranded ship after deploying tugboats.

Leth Agencies in a tweet said, "The Suez Canal Authority has successfully refloated M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 at 0740hrs (0440 GMT). The northbound convoy will enter at 0930hrs."