Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday: Canal Authority

Updated : April 03, 2021 06:37 PM IST

The last ships stranded by the grounding of a giant container vessel in the Suez Canal should pass through the waterway on Saturday.
Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said 85 ships were expected to pass the canal from both sides on Saturday.
“The investigation is going well‮ ‬and will take two more days, then we will announce the results,” he added.
